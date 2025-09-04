Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 4 (ANI): Chaos erupted in the West Bengal Assembly as five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were suspended amid protests and sloganeering on Thursday.

The suspensions followed heated exchanges during a discussion on alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the BJP of disrupting proceedings.

Today, BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Mihir Goswami, Ashok Dinda, and Bankim Ghosh were suspended for creating a ruckus in the House. On September 2, Suvendu Adhikari was suspended.

Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended Shankar Ghosh for the day, prompting marshals to forcibly remove him. Agnimitra Paul was also suspended and escorted out by marshals, followed by Mihir Goswami, Ashok Dinda, and Bankim Ghosh.

Speaking to ANI, Suvendu Adhikari slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of abusing the Modi community during her address.

"She abused the Modi community... Mamata Banerjee will have to go. A case will be registered against her," Adhikari told outside the Assembly.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul took to X, stating, "Earlier, Hon'ble Leader of Opposition @SuvenduWB was suspended from the Assembly. Today, Opposition Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh and I were also suspended, he was dragged out by male marshals, while I was forced out by female marshals. This is the real fear of @MamataOfficial, the voice of the Opposition! In 2026, the people of Bengal will give a fitting reply."

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking in the state assembly, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that it is against the Bangla-speaking people.

She further stated that the BJP will face a time when they will have no MLA from their party in West Bengal. She said that no party that wages linguistic terror against Bengalis can ever win Bengal.

"I condemn BJP for their persecution of Bengalis. A time will soon come when not a single BJP MLA will remain in Bengal. The people themselves will ensure it. BJP will face inevitable defeat, for no party that wages linguistic terror against Bengalis can ever win Bengal," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee further called the BJP a party of "vote chor", stating that it is corrupt to its core.

"BJP is a party of vote-chors, corrupt to the core, persecutors of Bengalis, and masters of deception. BJP is a national disgrace, and I condemn them in the strongest terms," she said.

The Trinamool Congress moved a motion under rule 169 condemning the alleged incidents against the Bengali-speaking people across the country.

While Mamata Banerjee was speaking, she also faced a lot of protest from the opposition due to which BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul were suspended. (ANI)

