Did US President Donald Trump Claim That India Lost 7 Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally-Altered Fake Video

Mumbai, September 4: A video going viral on social media shows US President Donald Trump talking about the India–Pakistan conflict, which occurred following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The viral clip shows Donald Trump stating that India lost fighter jets during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The video begins with US President Donald Trump saying that he got a call from Vice President JD Vance, who was aware of the situation between Pakistan and India.

"Here's what really happened, the Indians came to us first talking about this Pahalgam incident and i said very clearly, 'Pakistan has already offered a completely open investigation, very transparent and very fair. So I told them don't rush it, don't take reckless action. No misadventures," Trump is heard saying. The video also shows the US President saying that India lost about seven jets during its conflict with Pakistan. "The Indian Air Force very badly damaged, everybody saw it and everybody knows it," Trump claimed. Is Varanasi Ropeway More Expensive Than Japan’s Maglev Train? PIB Fact Check Calls Viral Claim Misleading.

The US President Has Not Made Such Statement, Says PIB

🚨 Beware of AI-Generated Videos! A #deepfake video is being circulated online, falsely portraying the US President @realDonaldTrump as making statements on the India–Pakistan conflict, including false claims about India losing fighter jets. #PIBFactCheck ❌The US President… pic.twitter.com/q8pE2nsc3P — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 4, 2025

As the video moves further, Donald Trump is heard saying that India called JD Vance, requesting Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire. "They started it and then they wanted it stopped," he added. In the end, the US President says that he reached out to Pakistan, which agreed to a ceasefire. While the video appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth behind the viral clip.

A fact check by PIB revealed that the viral clip of Donald Trump was a digitally altered video. PIB's Fact Check Unit clarified that US President Donald Trump did not make sucha statement. "Beware of fake propaganda spread through AI-generated videos designed to create confusion and panic. If you come across such content, please report it to us," the post read. Did a Man Cut Power to Entire Village After Girlfriend Didn’t Answer His Call? Fact Check Reveals Story Linked to Viral Video Is Fake.

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit also shared a link to the original video of Donald Trump, which was digitally altered and shared on social media. PIB called the viral clip a deepfake video and said that the video falsely portrays US President Donald Trump making statements on the India–Pakistan conflict, including false claims about India losing fighter jets.

