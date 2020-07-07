New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday handed over Kanti Nagar COVID-19 isolation centre set up by his foundation to Delhi Government.

While speaking to ANI, Gambhir said that this is not the time for politics but to serve people.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Says No Rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Terms Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Performance 'Satisfactory'.

"We have provided 50-bed isolation centre set up Gautam Gambhir Foundation to Delhi government. It is equipped with 30 oxygen cylinders. It is for the people who are not able to isolate themselves in homes. This is not the time for politics but to serve people," he said.

East Delhi MP further said that after the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah, the bed capacity of Delhi increased and the situation came under control.

Also Read | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

"It is unfortunate that Kejriwal went among public and said that they have nearly 30,000 beds and in High Court, he had said that they do not have more than 3,000 beds. He has hidden the information. He should speak at least in this hour of crisis. It is after the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah, numbers of beds have increased and the situation came under control," he said.

Rajesh Choudhary, SDM, Shahdara said, "Gautam Gambhir Foundation has provided 50 beds isolation facility to us. It has all the facilities. We are thankful to him and we will utilise for the welfare of the public."

As per the Union health ministry, there are 1,00,823 total cases in Delhi including 25,620 active, 72088 cured/discharged/migrated and 3,115 fatalities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)