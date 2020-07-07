Pune, July 7: Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed reports of a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprises of the Shiv Sena, Congress and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Sharad Pawar also described Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray's performance as Maharashtra Chief Minister as "satisfactory", adding that his visit to Matoshree was regarding the state's "pressing issues". He met Thackeray on Monday amid reports of a rift in the tri-party alliance. 'China Occupied 45,000 Sq Km of Indian Land in 1962, Can't Forget': Sharad Pawar Snubs Rahul Gandhi, Backs Modi Govt on Border Row.

"I read reports that there are uneasiness and resentment in the alliance. There is no uneasiness. There is no resentment. My conversation with the Chief Minister takes place regarding the pressing issues of the state. There is no other reason," Pawar said, as reported by Republic TV. The NCP boss also said criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at a time when the state is battling COVID-19, is "unwarranted". Maharashtra Govt Revokes Mumbai Police Commissioner's Order on Transfers of DCPs After Sharad Pawar's Intervention.

"It is the job of the opposition to criticise. The work that we are witnessing is satisfactory. But it is true that the priorities of the government changed after the advent of the COVID-19 crisis. All other works had to be stopped and he had to focus only on coronavirus. I am witnessing that the CM and his Cabinet colleagues hold meetings for 14-15 hours a day regarding the COVID-19 crisis. And it is necessary. I feel that such criticism is not warranted at this juncture," Pawar said. Maharashtra Congress Minister Nitin Raut Hits Back at Sharad Pawar For Chiding Rahul Gandhi on India-China Face-Off.

There were reports of displeasure between NCP and Congress after Pawar had snubbed Rahul Gandhi over his consistent criticism of the Modi government on the India-China standoff. Besides, Mumbai Police Commissioner's order for transferring DCPs had reportedly led to disagreements between NCP and Shiv Sena.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).