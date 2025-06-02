Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghunandan Rao dismissed BRS MLC K Kavitha's call for a "Maha Dharna" at Indira Park as a political attempt to remain in public view. The protest, scheduled for June 4, comes in response to a notice issued by the PC Ghose Commission to her father and Telangana former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in connection with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Calling the protest unnecessary, Rao said, "Instead of doing a dharna at Indira Park, whatever the allegations against KCR, you can go and deny it before the commission."

Labelling the protest as mere theatrics, he said, "Doing dharna is a mere political stunt to gain some relevance in the media, and there is nothing else to it."

Rao said the proper procedure should be followed in the matter and clarified that the Centre cannot independently initiate a probe without the state's consent. "It is the duty of the state government to write a letter to the CBI, or to the Central government, to take the case. The CBI or the Centre cannot take the issue directly."

Kavitha, who had on May 21 objected to the PC Ghose commission's notice to KCR in connection with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, has announced the protest as a response to what she termed "calculated political conspiracy".

In a post on X, Kavitha emphasised that Kaleshwaram was built for the welfare of farmers.

"The notices to KCR Garu over the Kaleshwaram project are part of a calculated political conspiracy to tarnish the image of a true people's leader. Kaleshwaram was built for the welfare of farmers and future generations, not for politics. Today, this inefficient Congress government is undoing the very progress Telangana fought for," Kavitha wrote.

The BRS MLC further highlighted that KCR has devoted his life to Telangana and the transformation of barren lands into fields of prosperity, which is now being targeted by the "visionless" regime.

"KCR Garu, who has devoted his life to Telangana, transforming barren lands into fields of prosperity, is now being targeted by a visionless regime. No vindictive Government can diminish his legacy. The truth will prevail, and history will remember who stood for the people and who tried to bring them down," the post read.

Justice PC Ghose Commission on May 20 had issued summons to former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), former Minister Harish Rao, and BJP MP Etela Rajender, who also served as a minister during the BRS regime, in the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

The Commission, which has been probing financial and procedural lapses in the multi-crore irrigation project, directed the three political leaders to appear for questioning in the first week of June.

According to the sources, KCR was asked to appear before the Commission on June 5, followed by Harish Rao on June 6 and Etela Rajender on June 9. (ANI)

