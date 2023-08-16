New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming bye-elections in Tripura and West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday declared the names of candidates for poll-bound Assembly seats in these two states.

BJP has fielded Taffajal Hossain from Tripura’s Boxanagar Vidhan Sabha constituency while Bindu Debnath will be the party’s candidate from Tripura’s Dhanpur constituency.

Meanwhile, Tapasi Roy has been fielded as the candidate from West Bengal’s Dhupguri (SC) Assembly constituency.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP approved these names for the upcoming Assembly bypolls.

