Hyderabad, August 16: A group of youth created ruckus with car and bike racing and stunts in the suburbs of Ananthagiri Hills in Hyderabad. With Tuesday being a holiday on the occassion of Independence Day, the group indulged in drag racing in the forest area, a popular outing place with scenic beauty and waterfalls.

Video clips of the youth doing stunts with cars and jeeps were widely circulated on social media on Wednesday. Some youngsters were seen filming the drag race and stunts on their mobile phones.

The nuisance triggered panic among locals and the tourists thronging the Ananthagiri Hills. The youth indulged in the dangerous activity when the police personnel were busy with the Independence Day parade and celebrations.

Bikes Stunts in Ananthagiri Hills

One holiday & youth create ruckus with car & bike drag races at Ananthagiri Hills, #Vikarabad. Races were perfectly timed between 10 AM-1 PM when #Telangana cops were busy with #IndependenceDay security. Police hunting for owners to book them for illegal use of air guns, sirens. pic.twitter.com/O6r1ktfkQ4 — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) August 16, 2023

Families flock to Ananthagiri Hills for sight-seeing, especially on weekends. The place was teeming with tourists on Independence Day. Worried over their safety, tourists and local people have appealed to people to check this problem. Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader P. Karthik Reddy has urged the Vikarabad Superintendent of Police to stop this nuisance.

“This should be stopped at any cost. These miscreants are not from our local area and are mostly from Hyderabad. Ananthagiri is such a peaceful and beautiful region and this behaviour will not be tolerated,” tweeted Karthik Reddy, son of education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy.

