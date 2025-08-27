New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman on Wednesday announced that the Morcha will hold programmes across the country on August 31 to mark Mukti Diwas. He made the announcement during a virtual meeting.

He stated that in 1952, the then-government freed the Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic communities from the oppressive Criminal Tribes Act imposed by the British. To commemorate this historic moment, August 31 is observed every year as 'Mukti Diwas'.

He emphasised that these communities have long remained socially, educationally, and economically marginalised. While Congress and other parties treated them merely as a vote bank without taking concrete steps, the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken meaningful action to address their concerns.

He recalled that in January 2015, the Idate Commission was set up, which submitted its report in 2018. Based on its recommendations, the Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Welfare & Development Board was formed. He further added that the BJP government also launched the SEED Scheme, focusing on education, health, livelihood, and housing. Under this scheme, thousands of families benefited in education and healthcare, and over 3,700 women self-help groups were formed, involving nearly 47,000 women in livelihood activities.

Highlighting his intervention in Parliament, Laxman said, "On August 11, 2025, I raised the issues of Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic communities in detail in the Rajya Sabha. I have recommended adding a separate column for them in the Census and establishing a permanent National Commission."

He noted that these communities still lag nearly 100 years behind SCs, STs, and other OBCs in terms of education and development. Currently, only six states issue DNT/NT/SNT certificates, and these are issued through a very complex process.

"It is now time for a permanent National Commission and a separate Census column to ensure proper recognition of their population," he stressed.

Laxman appealed to workers to reach out to these communities on Mukti Diwas, highlighting their contributions and spreading awareness about the government's welfare schemes.

He reiterated the BJP and OBC Morcha's commitment to bring the Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic communities into the mainstream with the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

On this occasion, the OBC Morcha will organise seminars, felicitation programs, public meetings, and community dialogues across the country. (ANI)

