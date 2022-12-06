New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution on the occasion of the 66th 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas' at BJP headquarters in the national capital

J P Nadda tweeted "I bow to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary. The national unity and social harmony shaped by your contribution to the making of the Indian Constitution are still flowing in the entire society. Your dedicated life for the poor and downtrodden is always our inspiration".

Also Read | Kerala: Gun Goes Off Accidentally in Guard Room of CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Residence; Probe Ordered.

BJP office bearers joined Nadda in paying tributes to Ambedkar. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Parliamentary lawn premises in the national capital.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Disappointed With Plight of Paralysed Wife, Man Throws Her Into 9-Feet Deep Sump, Arrested on Charges of Murder.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi paid tribute along with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and other leaders.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported women's rights and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)