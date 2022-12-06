Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6: The Kerala Police on Tuesday ordered a probe after a gun went off accidentally while being cleaned at the guard's room of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence here.

According to reports, the incident took place around 9.30 a.m this morning when a gun was being cleaned by a police official on duty at the guard room of Vijayan's high security residence in the heart of the state capital city.

While the gun was being cleaned, a bullet got trapped in the magazine and when the police official held it towards the ground, the bullet accidentally fired.

However, no injuries were reported and soon after, a probe was ordered into the incident.

