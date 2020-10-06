New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): BJP on Tuesday announced the names of candidates of 27 seats which are going to polling in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.

The party has given tickets to Land and Revenue Minister Ram Narayan Mandal from Banka, Labour Minister Vijay Sinha from Lakhisarai and Agricultural Minister Prem Kumar from Gaya.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Jamui.

Janata Dal-United (JDU) has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said here on Tuesday.

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Breach 9000 Mark In Just 4 Days Since Launch.

JDU will give 7 seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Moarch (HAM) from its quota while BJP will also allot some seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party from its share.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Meanwhile, sitting BJP MLA Ravindra Yadav joined the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)