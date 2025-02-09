New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years as the party secured over two-third majority in assembly polls, ending over 10 years rule of Aam Aadmi Party.

The last BJP government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998.

Of the 70 assembly constituencies, BJP has win 48 seats with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning in merely 22 constituencies with its prominent leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former minister Satyendra Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj among others lost the polls.

Kejriwal lost the New Delhi assembly seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4089 votes, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Kejriwal has been representing the New Delhi seat for over 10 years since winning against the then Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit in the 2013 assembly polls.

The EC data shows that the BJP candidate got 30,088 votes, whereas the AAP chief got 25,999 votes while Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, also contesting from the same seat, showed a dismal performance, getting only 4568 votes.

Sisodia conceded his defeat from the Jangpura constituency to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah in the Delhi elections. The AAP leader lost by a margin of 675 votes.

Earlier , Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Delhi for their support to BJP in assembly polls, making the national capital "AAP-da free".

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters after the resounding victory in assembly polls, PM Modi said the BJP will return the love of the people of Delhi in the form of progress and development.

He took jibes at the ruling AAP, referring to it as "AAPda (disaster)".

PM Modi termed BJP's victory as "historic". "This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out 'AAP-da'. Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'. The mandate of Delhi is clear. Today, development, vision and trust have won in Delhi. Today, ostentation, anarchy, arrogance and the 'AAP-da' that had engulfed Delhi have been defeated. I congratulate every BJP worker and all of you for this victory," he said. (ANI)

