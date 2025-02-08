Navi Mumbai, February 8: A 44-year-old woman, Shreya Bhoir, died after a suspected cardiac arrest at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)-run Olympic-sized swimming pool in Vashi on Friday evening, February 7.

According to Sanjay Dhumal, senior inspector of Vashi Police, Bhoir, a resident of Sector 31A, Vashi, had enrolled in swimming classes at the facility just 10 days ago. Around 4:10 p.m., before entering the pool, she complained of nausea and breathlessness. CCTV footage captured her exiting the pool and vomiting at 4:21 p.m.. The pool staff administered CPR before rushing her to Swarajya Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead due to severe cardiac arrest. HDFC Bank Employee Collapses and Dies of Sudden Cardiac Arrest While Preparing for Client Meeting, Wife Blames 'Relentless Work Pressure' for His Death.

The Vashi Police have registered an accidental death case, attributing it to a heart attack. However, Bhoir’s post-mortem report is pending, as the viscera sample has been sent to Kalina Forensic Laboratory for further analysis. NMMC hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr. Prashant Jawade, stated that the actual cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Ahmedabad Sudden Death Caught on Camera: 8-Year-Old Girl Collapses in School Lobby and Dies, Cardiac Arrest Suspected (Disturbing Video).

The incident has raised concerns over alleged inadequate safety measures and a lack of trained coaches at the pool, though NMMC has denied any negligence. An NMMC official stated, “CCTV footage clearly shows the woman exiting the water on her own and seeking help. She was provided immediate assistance.”

The Vashi swimming pool, inaugurated in October 2024 by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has been operational for three months. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the incident.

