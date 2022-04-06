New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party will celebrate its 42nd foundation day on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, BJP president JP Nadda will hoist the flag at the party headquarters and will garland the statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. The party will also organise a blood donation camp at the headquarters.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address all BJP workers, Ministers, MPs, MLAs on April 6 on the foundation day of BJP. Between April 7-20, meetings and conferences will be organised on the issue of social justice across the country," said BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers across the country at 10 am via video conferencing. Nadda will participate in a procession at 11 am in Karol Bagh. The party will organise "Samajik Nyay Pakhwara" between April 7-20.

"BJP workers will help in outreach of the welfare schemes of the central government at the district and mandal level through social justice programmes for 15 days. Each day will be dedicated to one welfare scheme," said Singh.

Envoys of various countries will also be visiting the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

