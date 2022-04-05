New Delhi, April 5: Heat wave conditions prevailed over most places in northwest, central and west India on Tuesday with Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh recording the highest maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and Wardha in Maharashtra recorded 43 degrees Celsius with temperature range of 41-43 degrees Celsius prevailing over west Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, few places over Gujarat, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and at isolated places of east Rajasthan, south Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Weather Forecast: Heatwave Continues in North, Central India; Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Says IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heat wave conditions in most pockets with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets were observed over west Rajasthan, severe heat wave conditions in some pockets over Himachal Pradesh, heat wave to severe heat wave condition in some pockets over south Haryana and Delhi and in isolated pockets over east Madhya Pradesh, and heat wave conditions in many pockets over east Rajasthan, in some pockets over west Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The heat wave spell is likely to continue over northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days, the IMD forecast said.

