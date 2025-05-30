New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The BJP Minority Morcha, under the leadership of its national president Jamal Siddiqui, has announced a new campaign aimed at encouraging Muslim women to join the Indian Armed Forces, especially under the Agniveer scheme.

The initiative is part of a broader outreach campaign to mark 11 years of the Modi government. Starting from June 9, the Minority Morcha will organise events across the country, including Chaupals (community discussions) in dargahs, mosques, and madrasas to engage with the Muslim community.

Siddiqui stated, "We want them to be a part of the military and become Agniveers. We will begin this campaign across the country from June 9."

He reiterated that the BJP Minority Morcha will focus on connecting Muslim women with the armed forces and will hold events in dargahs, mosques, and madrasas. The aim is to inspire Muslim girls to join the army and become Agniveers. These efforts will formally begin on June 9.

Siddiqui also claimed that all Muslims' ancestors were Lord Ram. He said that the roots of the Muslim community in India are linked to ancient Hindu traditions. He explained that while the method of worship may have changed over time, the underlying culture remains the same.

Jamal further alleged that some radical elements want to confine Muslim women, but according to Islam, they have the right to step out and work. We will educate Muslims about their constitutional rights and give them the Constitution, he said.

In the year 2022, the Government of India launched the Agnipath scheme to recruit both male and female aspirants as Agniveers (below the Officer rank cadre) in all three services (Army, Navy, and Air Force) for a period of four years. Under the Agnipath Scheme, selected candidates are enrolled as Agniveers under the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. (ANI)

