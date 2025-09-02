New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a three-month-long 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 25 to December 25, 2025, to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Swadeshi and self-reliance amid US President Donald Trump's recent tariff escalation against India.

According to party sources, the campaign will be conducted in two phases. It will commence on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, and conclude on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A nationwide push for "Vocal for Local" will be made under this campaign.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh has been entrusted with the overall responsibility of the campaign. The campaign will witness participation from government bodies, local self-governing institutions, industry and trade organisations, social groups, cultural leaders, youth and women's organisations, and influencers.

The campaign will feature a wide range of activities, including trade and industry conferences, morning processions, torch rallies, youth fairs, farmers' marches, spiritual gatherings, women's meetings, MSME conferences, outreach events, and dialogue sessions.

In every district, a 15-20-day 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Rath Yatra' will also be organised. The campaign will focus on promoting local products and services.

This initiative comes in the backdrop of PM Modi's renewed emphasis on self-reliance in critical sectors, following the US decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

In this year's Independence Day speech, PM Modi has made a strong pitch for self-reliance. He said energy independence, self-reliance in critical minerals are essential for India.

"The thing which did not receive much attention till yesterday has come to the centre stage today. Self-reliance in critical minerals is very essential for us too. Be it the energy sector, industry sector, defence sector or any other technology sector, today, critical minerals play a very important role in technology, and hence we have launched the National Critical Mission. Exploration campaigns are underway in more than 1200 locations, and we are moving towards becoming self-reliant in critical minerals as well," he had said. (ANI)

