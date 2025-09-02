New Delhi, September 2: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 will soon begin in India, but the exact sale dates are yet to be announced. The e-commerce giant has hinted at offers and discounts ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025. Amazon Prime members will get 24-hour early access.

The upcoming festive sale from Amazon will offer its customers the chance to grab deals on smartphones, electronics, home appliances, and more at discounted prices. In preparation for the festive season, Amazon India has reportedly announced that it has created over 1.5 lakh seasonal job roles across the country to meet rising customer demand. As per reports, the Great Indian Festival sale 2025 may start from September 25. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale: BBD Sale Coming Soon, Teased To Arrive With ‘Festive Rush Hours’, ‘Double Discounts’ and More; Check Expected Date and Other Details.

Amazon has teased several deals for the Great Indian Festival 2025, which indicate big savings are coming for its customers. Shoppers can expect discounts across electronics products, home essentials, fashion, and gadgets, along with special bank offers to make purchases even more attractive. Prime members will benefit from early access to secure popular items before general users. More details are likely to be revealed closer to the Great Indian Festival sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Deals and Bank Offers

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, customers will be able to get up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories from brands like Apple, Samsung, iQOO, and OnePlus. The sale will likely offer deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy devices, OnePlus 13 series, and more. Electronics and accessories from brands like HP, Samsung, boAt, and Sony will see discounts of up to 80%. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: E-Commerce Platform Teases ‘Blockbuster Deals’ Coming With Bank Offers; Check Details.

Amazon customers can also expect to get up to 65% off on Smart TVs and projectors from Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, along with coupon discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers. Devices like Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle will be available at up to 50% off. Additionally, travel bookings for flights, hotels, and bus tickets will be offered up to 65% off with zero payment gateway charges. Customers will get an instant 10% discount using SBI Debit or Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).