Agra, Sep 10 (PTI) The BJP will win all 80 seats from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 parliamentary elections, wiping out the vote share of all opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak claimed Saturday.

"Akihlesh Yadav has confined himself to Twitter and social media, while BJP leaders and workers are carrying out the message of welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told the media at the Circuit House here, attacking the Samajwadi Party chief.

His statement came hours after a banner emerged at the SP headquarters in Lucknow with this message: "UP + Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar (If Uttar Pradesh and Bihar join hands, the Modi government will be ousted."

Pathak said the Samajwadi Party's vote share would be obliterated in 2024.

"The BJP has defeated Opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party in 2014, 2017, 2019. And in 2024, we will get all 80 seats," he said.

In a reply to a question, Pathak also said there is no need to be apprehensive about a proposed survey by the state government on unrecognised madrassas in Uttar Pradesh.

"Those who are indulging in illegal practices will face action and those who are following the law must not be afraid. No action will be taken against them," he claimed.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said last week the state government will conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas in the State to gather information about number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.

Pathak said the BJP government is committed to maintain law and order and will not tolerate anything against the law.

He also spoke spoke on the state government's preparation to fight dengue.

He said the BJP government conducted two camps this year to prepare for the prevention of communicable disease. Dengue cases this year have been fewer than last year, he said.

Wherever cases have been found, the health department is actively working to control the cases, he said.

Pathak also inspected under-construction Super Speciality building at the Sarojani Naidu Medical College premises and later also inspected a water treatment plant at Sikandra.

He was accompanied by local MLAs, Agra Mayor and party workers and officials of the respective departments.

