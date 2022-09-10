Guwahati, September 10: In a shocking incident reported from Udalguri district, a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman after killing her two weeks ago. The accused was arrested on charges of rape and murder after he surrendered on Friday.

The woman is a mother of two daughters, while the accused is a daily wager.

A local court sent him to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday, reported TOI.

The incident took place when the woman went for a bath in a nearby stream on August 25. Moradabad Shocker: Rape Survivor Dies by Suicide After Audio Clip of Rapist Bragging About Sexual Assault Goes Viral

The husband of the woman was initially sceptical that someone from the village could be behind this brutal incident. Maharashtra Shocker: 14-Year-Old Rape Survivor Goes Missing From Crowded Karjat Market

The police said that when the woman was having a bath, the accused went from behind and hacked her to death and later he raped her. Though her husband was not ready for a serious legal battle since the villagers could not identify any accused at the beginning.

Some villagers also tried to create rumours that she died under the influence of supernatural powers when the woman was recovered.

But after the family members of the victim demanded probe her body was dug out from the burial site for investigation.

Udalguri SP Supriya Das said that the woman’s body was sent for post mortem in the presence of the magistrate. The boy has been arrested and a case has been registered under sections 376/302 of the IPC. She added that the post mortem report will give a clear picture on the unfortunate incident.

The accused has confessed to raping and murdering the woman, police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2022 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).