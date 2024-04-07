West Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 7 (ANI): A bike rally was held by the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in support of Biplab Kumar Deb, the party's candidate for the West Tripura Parliamentary constituency, on Sunday.

Hundreds of young party workers, including girls and boys, participated in the bike rally that was organised in the 9-Banamlipur constituency despite the rainy weather. The event witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with participants navigating their bikes through the showers.

Notably, members of the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, were actively involved in the rally.

The event underscores the importance of youth involvement in politics, not just as voters but as active participants in the electoral process, advocating for issues and policies that matter to them.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in multiple political events throughout the day to canvass for BJP's East Tripura parliamentary constituency candidate, Kriti Singh Debbarman.

He attended two road shows at Kanchanpur and Dharmanagar in the North Tripura district and a public meeting at Kadamtala in the same district.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition alliance of eight parties, with the Congress and the CPIM being the dominant constituents, Saha said, "The Congress and the CPI (M) took turns to govern the state for 40 years. After two consecutive terms, people again reposed their trust in the Congress. But what did Congress do? They breached people's trust and indulged in political violence, arson and killings, carrying forward the legacy of the previous Left regime."

On where the state aspires to be in the coming years, CM Saha said, "Tripura, under the double engine government, aspires to become the hub of education and medical studies. Different institutions are now eager to invest in Tripura because, in key indicators of peace and development, the state has come a long way."

"In pursuit of lasting peace in the Northeast, a total of 12 accords were signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 12th accord was related to Tripura. The Tipra Motha, BJP and IPFT formation is striving towards the goal of 'Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura'," he added.

Tripura is set for two-phase elections this time. The West Tripura constituency goes to poll on April 19, while the poll battle in East Tripura is scheduled for April 26. (ANI)

