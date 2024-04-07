Dispur, April 7: The Assam police today, April 7, arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and chopping her body into several parts in Guwahati. Police officials said that the alleged incident occurred on Saturday, April 6. The incident came to light after the police arrested the accused while he was trying to bury his wife's body parts in the Dhopoli area near Guwahati Barsapara.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Lakshman Biswas. A police officer said that the accused confessed to killing his wife, Dipali Poddar. He also told them that he suspected his wife of having an extramarital relationship. Assam Shocker: Woman Hacks Son to Death With Machete in Dibrugarh District, Surrenders.

The alleged incident came to light after the police received a tip-off about the murder. An officer said that their sources informed them about a man trying to dispose of human body parts. The officer also said that prima facie, the case suggested that the accused Lakshman strangled his wife to death. Later, he chopped her body into several parts with a sharp object before trying to dispose of them.

However, the accused was caught red-handed while he was trying to dispose of her body parts. After arresting the accused, the police registered a case against Lakshman Biswas under 302 (murder) and a few other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Assam Shocker: Doctor Tries to Rape Woman Seeking Nurse Job in Lakhimpur, Arrested.

While the accused has admitted his crime, it must be noted that confession or disclosure made before the police is not admissible as evidence before a court unless backed with other evidence. Meanwhile, cops said that the accused told them that he punished his wife for having an extramarital affair.

