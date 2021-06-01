Dehradun, Jun 1 (PTI) BJP workers reached 7,010 villages of Uttarakhand during the party's countrywide "Seva Hi Sangathan" campaign to serve people in the time of the Covid pandemic, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said here on Tuesday.

Describing the campaign a success, he said 5,762 party workers, including 528 people's representatives belonging to the BJP, visited the 7,010 villages, listened to people's problems and provided help to the needy.

BJP workers also reached 907 wards in urban areas, Kaushik said.

The campaign, which also marks the completion of the Narendra Modi government's seven years, will continue till the elimination of Covid, he said.

BJP workers in Uttarakhand donated 2,368 units of blood to hospitals during the campaign.

On Congress' allegation that the BJP is serving people to win their favour ahead of next year's assembly election, Kaushik said his party has been serving people from day one.

"We are not like other parties which are visible only when elections are round the corner. We believe in being in the midst of people and serving them 24x7," the state BJP chief said.

He said the COVID-19 vaccination process is also going on satisfactorily in the state and by December, the target of 100 per cent inoculation is all set to be achieved.

Once the situation improves, the BJP will honour frontline corona warriors in all districts, he said.

The party has also constituted a committee to identify party workers who died of Covid or lost a family member to the pandemic while battling it at the risk of their own lives. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)