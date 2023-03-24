Pune, Mar 24 (PTI) Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest here on Friday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks and asserted that the party will not tolerate if someone talks ill about the country and prime minister.

The BJP's Pune city unit president Jagdish Mulik and other party leaders and workers staged the protest at Goodluck Chowk.

"Rahul Gandhi talks ill about Veer Savarkar and uses inappropriate words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and when he travels out of the country, he talks ill about the country. We will not tolerate if someone talks ill about the country or the prime minister," Mulik said.

The BJP leader further said that Gandhi must apologise, as he had not only insulted Modi, but also the people of the country.

"Yesterday, the court sentenced Gandhi to two years imprisonment. To this, he says he does not have faith in the Indian judiciary. How can he say that?" Mulik said.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by the Surat court in a 2019 defamation case.

Gandhi, who represented the Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023, the notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat stated.

