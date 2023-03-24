Mumbai, March 24: The holy month of Ramzan is being celebrated with lots of rituals and festivities. Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other parts of the country are observing their 1st Roza or fast of Ramzan today. The second Roza of the holy month will be observed in India on March 25. Ramadan commenced on March 24 after the crescent moon of Ramzan was not sighted on the evening of March 22.

While observing fast during the holy month of Ramadan is mandatory, Muslims are obliged to follow strict norms and refrain from consuming food and water from early in the morning till evening. Muslims start their day with a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri. They break their fast at Iftar in the evening and are allowed to eat all permissible things prior to the next sunrise. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?

The timings for Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and the sunset and it may vary from city to city. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 2nd Roza on March 25. Ramadan 2023: From Date to Significance and Importance of Fasting, Know Everything About Holy Month of Ramzan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 25:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 2 05:25 AM 6:52 PM 25 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 25:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 2 05:00 AM 6:36 PM 25 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 25:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 2 04:47 AM 6:21 PM 25 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 25:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 2 05:04 AM 6:47 PM 25 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 25:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 2 04:58 AM 6:21 PM 25 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 25:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 2 05:04 AM 6:29 PM 25 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 25:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 2 04:21 AM 5:50 PM 25 Mar 2023

