Mansa (Punjab) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hans Raj Hans met the family of late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in his hometown Mansa, Punjab.

"First of all, I have not appeared here for politics, but showed up being an artist and a father, kindly allow me to mourn," he said while addressing reporters.

Also Read | Hyderabad Gang Rape: Another Minor Girl Gang Raped in Telangana, Two Held for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl.

Earlier in the day, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa also met with Moose Wala's family to mourn the death of the singer and said that they are ready to help the family in every possible way, but the Centre cannot initiate a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe until the State government demands it.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mourned the late singer's death by visiting his family at Mansa on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Reveals Names of Arms Suppliers, Hunt On To Nab Them.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

A Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases.

Bishnoi told the police that Moose Wala was killed out of revenge, but he himself had no hand in it. To this, Delhi Police said that many people have claimed responsibility in the case, but the main culprit is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)