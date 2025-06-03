Junagadh (Gujarat) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Kirit Bhai Patel on Monday filed his nomination for the Visavadar Assembly seat ahead of the by-election on June 19.

Patel said he was confident of a big victory for the BJP and thanked farmers from 55 villages for their support.

Speaking to ANI, Kirit Bhai Patel said, "Today, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, I filed my nomination papers for the Visavadar Assembly seat in the presence of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and other leaders. I am grateful for the support of my farmer brothers and sisters from the 55 villages that fall under our constituency, who joined us in large numbers at the nomination rally today. I am confident that in the upcoming Gujarat by-election on the 19th June, the BJP will secure a decisive victory with a massive majority..."

He said the BJP is deeply connected to the people, and taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, added that outsiders living in "Sheesh Mahal" cannot understand the struggles of farmers.

"Despite the presence Aam Aadmi Party leaders, this seat remains firmly grounded in the soil of Gujarat, the land of farmers. Leaders living in Sheesh Mahal cannot understand the struggles of our farmers. They may try to make this a high-profile contest, but the BJP stands with the people, rooted, hardworking, and connected to the ground. I am confident the people of Visavadar will choose us again, and we will win with a strong mandate," Patel said.

The BJP has announced its candidates for the assembly byelection in Kadi and Visavadar constituencies in Gujarat. Rajendrabhai Daneshwar Chavda will contest from Kadi, while Kiritbhai Balubhai Patel will contest from Visavadar on BJP tickets.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing nominations is June 2, 2025. The date for the scrutiny of nominations is June 3. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is June 5. The bypolls are scheduled to be held on June 19, and votes will be counted on June 23.

The Kadi bye-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February this year. The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned. (ANI)

