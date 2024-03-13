New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashed out at the Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday, accusing the Congress of spreading falsehoods about the CAA.

"The Congress party is creating fear among Muslims and misleading the people. They have Talibani thinking," he said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces ‘Nari Nyay’ Guarantee; Promises Rs 1 Lakh Cash Transfer to Women, 50% Quota in Central Govt Jobs.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "CAA is not against Muslims and does not have any provision to take away their citizenship. The law is to give citizenship to persecuted people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi communities who came from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will "grant" citizenship to the citizens of India and "no one should have a problem" with the law.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Makes First Arrest, Suspect Detained From Ballari.

Replying to a query on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "Let us see in the Lok Sabha elections...She is playing appeasement politics in West Bengal and will have to pay for it."

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dilip Ghosh said that there are celebrations in every village of Bengal and people are happy and are thanking PM Modi.

"There are celebrations in every village of Bengal. People had been waiting for it for years. People are happy and are thanking PM Modi. He has honoured their hope," he said.

Assam TMC president Ripun Bora criticised the centre over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country and called it "unconstitutional and undemocratic."

"CAA is against the interest of the people of Assam. It will completely nullify the Assam accord," he said.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)