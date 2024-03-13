New Delhi, March 13: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on Wednesday announced five guarantees for women, including annual direct cash transfers of Rs 1 lakh to one woman from each of the country's poorest families and 50 per cent quota in all new recruitments in central government jobs. In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party has announced the "Nari Nyay" guarantee, under which it is going to set a new agenda for the country's women. Kharge said prior to this, the Congress has announced its guarantees on participatory justice, farmer justice and youth justice.

"Needless to say, our guarantees are not empty promises and statements," he said in his post in Hindi on the microblogging platform. "Our words are set in stone. This is our record from 1926 till now, when our opponents were being born, we have been making manifestos, and fulfilling those declarations. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Second List of 43 Candidates, Kamal Nath's Son Nakul Nath to Contest from Chhindwara.

Congress Announces 'Nari Nyay' Guarantee and More

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Congress is announcing 'Nari Nyay Guarantee' today. Under this, the party is going to set a new agenda for women in the country. Under 'Nari Nyay Guarantee', Congress is making 5 announcements. First,… pic.twitter.com/vXFHqJINue — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

नारी शक्ति को मेरा प्रणाम! कांग्रेस आपको 5 ऐसी गारंटियां दे रही है जिनसे देश में महिलाओं का जीवन हमेशा के लिए बदल जाएगा। • महालक्ष्मी: सबसे गरीब परिवारों की एक महिला को हर वर्ष 1 लाख रुपए की गारंटी। • आधी आबादी, पूरा हक़: केंद्र सरकार में सभी नई भर्तियों का आधा हिस्सा… pic.twitter.com/fmGDfxUFV0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2024

"All of you keep giving your blessings to the Congress party and strengthen our hands in this fight to save democracy and the Constitution," Kharge said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi made the announcements at a "women conference" in Maharashtra's Dhule. Under the "Mahalakshmi" guarantee of the party, one woman from every poor family will be given an annual assistance of Rs 1 lakh through direct cash transfer. Besides, the Congress will ensure "Aadhi aabaadi, poora haq", under which 50 per cent of all new recruitments in central government jobs will be reserved for women.

Under the "Shakti ka Samman" guarantee, the Centre's contribution to the monthly pay of ASHA, anganwadi and mid-day meal workers will be doubled, Kharge said.

Under the "Adhikar Maitri" guarantee, the Congress will appoint an "adhikaar maitri" in every panchayat to serve as a para-legal functionary to educate women about their legal rights and assist them in their enforcement. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kozhikode Constituency To Witness Battle Between Three Veterans -Congress’ M. K. Raghavan, CPI (M) Kareem, BJP’s M. T. Ramesh.

Under the "Savitri Bai Phule Hostels" guarantee, the Congress-led Centre will double the number of hostels for working women in the country, with at least one in each district. "Today @INCIndia President @kharge ji unveiled the five guarantees for Nari Nyay, which @RahulGandhi took forward at the Mahila Melawa Meeting in Dhule. Earlier, we had announced the guarantees for Kisan Nyay, Hissedari Nyay, and Yuva Nyay," All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.