Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will be on a two-day visit to Lucknow starting tomorrow to discuss poll strategy with the party leaders for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The leader will be in the state capital on June 21 and June 22. This will be BL Santhosh's second visit to Lucknow within a month.

Earlier this month, the BJP leader was in Lucknow and held one-on-one meetings with some of the ministers and leaders in the poll-bound state. Santhosh was accompanied by party's UP in charge Radha Mohan Singh.

With elections due in Uttar Pradesh next year, the BJP is making efforts to strengthen the organisation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)