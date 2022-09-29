Udhampur/Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) A blast occurred in a vehicle parked at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city on Thursday morning but no casualty was reported, sources said.

This was the second blast reported in Udhampur city within a span of a few hours. On Wednesday night, a blast occurred in a bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk, injuring two people.

Also Read | DA Hike In Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot Govt Increases Dearness Allowance for State Government Employees by 4% Under 7th Pay Commission.

The second one occurred around 5.40 am on Thursday. Although no one was injured in the second blast, the vehicle was badly damaged, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)