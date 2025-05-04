Leh, May 4: A fire broke out at an Army camp near Degree College in Leh on Sunday, officials said.

The blaze was brought under control by Indian Army personnel. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Jhandewalan Extension Building, ICICI Bank and Offices Destroyed, More Than Dozen Vehicles Burned (Watch Videos).

Leh Fire

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: Fire breaks out at an Army Camp near Degree College in Leh. Fire was brought under control by the Indian Army jawans. No casualties or injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/MfCLqlCEX3 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)