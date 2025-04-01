A major fire broke out in the Jhandewalan Extension building, causing widespread panic in the area. The blaze quickly spread, engulfing the ICICI Bank office and several other offices located in the building. The fire also reached the vehicles parked beneath the structure, resulting in significant damage.. The flames quickly spread, engulfing several vehicles parked nearby, including cars and two-wheelers. Authorities have confirmed that the fire resulted in the destruction of dozens of vehicles, though no casualties have been reported. The incident occurred during the early hours of the day, prompting an immediate response from the fire department. Nearly 20 fire engines were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. Firefighters worked tirelessly to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities are focused on ensuring the safety of those nearby. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, and officials are working to assess the damage caused by the fire. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Cloth Shop in Gandhi Nagar, No One Injured (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks Out in Jhandewalan Extension Building, ICICI Bank and Offices Destroyed

दिल्ली झंडेवालान में आग से हड़कंप मचा.. एक बैंक की बिल्डिंग में लगी आग, दर्जनों गाड़ियां और दुपहिया वाहन भी जल हुए खाक, किसी के हताहत होने की ख़बर सामने नहीं आई है दमकल विभाग करीब 20 गाड़िया पहुंची pic.twitter.com/zycPsFad8O — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) April 1, 2025

