Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) The bodies of two of the three youngsters, swept away in the sea waters at Versova jetty here during the Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday night, were recovered on Monday, civic officials said, adding another boy remains untraced.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Assaulted For Resisting Sexual Advances In Chennai; 17-Year-Old Accused Arrested.

The deceased aged 18 years and 20 years respectively, an official said.

Also Read | First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Given to Over 90% of Eligible Persons in Kerala, Says State Health Minister Veena George.

A total of five youngsters had entered the sea at the Versova jetty on Sunday night for immersing an idol. While two of them were rescued by local people, three others were missing, officials had said.

"The bodies of two of the five boys were recovered from Versova. Search for the third boy is still on," a Fire Brigade official said.

The two rescued teenagers are undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital and HBT Hospital, respectively, the civic official said.

Idols of Lord Ganesh and goddess Gauri were immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra on Sunday, the last day of the 10-day Ganpati Festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)