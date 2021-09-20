Chennai, September 20: In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai for resisting sexual advances. A 17-year-old youth tried to rape the boy and when the former reportedly assaulted him. The incident took place in the Maduravoyal area. The accused was arrested by the police. The matter surfaced on Saturday when the boy's family lodged a missing complaint after he did not return from work. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Unindentified Man, Stones and Chillies Stuffed in Rectum.

The police in a press release said that a 'boy missing' complaint was filed by the boy's parents after their son went untraceable. A case was registered in the matter. The nine-year-old boy was found lying unconscious with injuries near a bypass. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Punjab Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Sodomised In Hoshiarpur District; Six Booked.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 365 (kidnapping), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The victim is a class four student and sells snacks near a theatre in the area to financially support his family. Gurugram Shocker: Minor Boy Sodomised by 20-Year-Old Man; Accused Arrested.

"The accused is a drug addict and has confessed that on Friday night he tried to force the boy into having homosexual relations with him, but when the boy resisted, he hurled stones at the child and brutally assaulted the boy," reported The Indian Express quoting a police officer as saying. Thye accused also covered the boy with a cloth and placed stones over him, and then fled from the spot. The 17-year-old boy was produced before a juvenile court and sent to a care home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2021 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).