Rescue operation underway to trace two missing army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch (Photo/ANI)

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): Indian Army on Sunday said the bodies of two soldiers, who went missing after they were swept away by rain-triggered flash floods, were recovered from the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The deceased jawans have been identified as Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh and Lance Naik Telu Ram.

The Jammu-based White Knight Corps in a tweet confirmed their deaths.

"During an Area Domination Patrol in difficult terrain of Poonch, L/Nk Telu Ram while crossing a mountainous stream got swept away due to flash floods. Nb Sub Kuldeep Singh , the Patrol leader while attempting to save L/Nk Telu Ram also laid down his life. GOC, @WhiteKnight_IAand all Ranks salute the valiant soldiers and stand in solidarity with their families," White Knight Corps stated.

A rescue operation was launched on Sunday to trace the two missing jawans.

Earlier, the PRO in a statement said that Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh while crossing a river during an area domination patrol in the difficult terrain of Poonch was swept away in a flash flood.

While Indian Army in a statement said that during an area domination patrol in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Lance Naik Telu Ram while crossing a mountainous stream got swept away due to flash floods. (ANI)

