Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) The bodies of two men were found at separate places in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

A 40-year-old man, identified as Tinku, was found hanging from a tree in Bhesani village, they said.

Also Read | What Has Been Said Earlier on 6.7.2021 and Repeated Again on 19.8.2021 is That a … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Police said the reason why he took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Another man, aged around 30, was found lying dead in a field alongside the Pauri-Delhi highway near Sikheda village.

Also Read | IFFM 2021: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Wins the Best Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

According to Meerapur Station House Officer (SHO) Gyaneshver Bodh, the unidentified body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)