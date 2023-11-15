New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the blood-soaked body found in a car East Delhi's Ghazipur earlier today has been identified as that of a 27-year-old man hailing from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased was identified as Saurabh Kumar.

"...We got a call about 6 in the morning that a man was shot...Our team reached there immediately... The man who was shot was found in a vehicle. He along with three of his office colleagues were returning from the night shift when someone shot him on the way... A crime team rushed to the spot and examined the scene of the crime... Further investigation is going on...," Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi told ANI.

The body was found to have a head injury.

The team also discovered a car parked at the spot, as per police.

A Centralised Accidents and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance was summoned and ambulance personnel declared the man as dead, police said.

On further enquiry, it revealed that the deceased was a married man and was employeed at a power plant, Ghazipur Dairy Farm. He was travelling with his colleagues in a car bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration mark, police said.

"The deceased was driving his car and his friend Chander Prakash was sitting in the co-driver seat," Amrutha Guguloth, DCP, East Delhi said.

The remaining passengers have not been injured, the police official said.

"The inspection and photographs of the scene of the crime were conducted by forensic experts with the crime team and exhibits were lifted," police said.

The body of the deceased has been preserved in the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital (LBS) hospital and police said it is examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to obtain possible leads on the investigation.

"Further proceeding is being conducted in the case and legal action is being taken," police added. (ANI)

