Bhopal, November 15: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, the last day of poll campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, hit out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Addressing a poll rally in Datia, the Congress leader took a jibe at Mishra - who is among saffron leaders who have been racing to present themselves as a hard - Hindutva leader, at his home district. Reminding people about Mishra's controversial remarks on Bollywood, the Congress star campaigner asserted that instead of focusing on state's law and order situation, he was busy in watching movies and creating controversies around them.

"Kon kya kapde pehna hai? Kis rang ka kapda pehna hai? iski chinta jyada karten hai Mishra ji, (who is wearing what, the colour of clothes interests him more than people's welfare) " Priyanka said referring to his remarks on actress Deepika Padukone's bikini. Priyanka then called Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as world famous actor. "Acting men to Shivraj ji Amitabh Bachachan ji ke bhi kaan kaat lengen, lekin jab kaam ki bat aati hai to Asrani ke role me aa jate hai. (Shivraj ji can beat Amitabh bachchan in acting, but it comes to work, he acts like Asrani)," Priyanka stated on a humourous note. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: EC Issues Notice to Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks on PM Narendra Modi During Public Rally

Priyanka will be addressing her second rally in Sidhi district of Vindhya region located in quite opposite direction from Gawalior-Chambal region. Vindhya region has a sizable population of tribals , especially Gond and Kol communities. Two strong Congress leaders – Ajay Singh (Churhat), the son of former Chief Minster (late) Arjun Singh and Kamleswar Patel, the son of former minister (late) Indrajeet Patel from Sihawal seat of the district. Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out at International Community Over 10,000 Deaths in Israel-Hamas War, Says Shame on Govternments' Supporting Destruction

LIVE: Public Rally | Datia, Madhya Pradeshhttps://t.co/mqpKKqmdgF — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 15, 2023

From particular Sidhi Assembly seat, the Congress has fielded young face Gyan Singh against BJP's two-time MP Riti Pathak. The BJP has replaced it four-time sitting MLA Kedarnath Shukla after the urination controversy this July. BJP MLA Shukla, whose representative Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating (as seen in viral video) on a tribal man Dashmat Rawat.

