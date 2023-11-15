Chennai, November 15: In a shocking incident, a couple who worked as caretakers for an old woman robbed her of cash and gold jewellery in Sri Ayyappa Nagar of Tamil Nadu's Virugambakkam on Monday, November 13. They tied up the woman and gagged her mouth at her home. A case was registered against the two following a complaint by the victim. The police caught them the next day and got back the stolen items.

As per the report by the New Indian Express, S Shaidha (45), who lives in Shenoy Nagar, employed S Shajin (40) from a private firm to look after her mother, A Ayisha Sultana (73). Her mother lives by herself in a house in Sri Ayyappa Nagar. Shajin started working there on November 10. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman in Live-In Relationship Robbed, Stabbed to Death by Partner in Tiruttani for Refusing to Give Money To Clear His Debt.

Caretaker Robs Elderly in Tamil Nadu

According to the police, S Siddique Ali (40), the husband of Shajin, came to see his wife at the house on Monday afternoon. They intimidated Sultana with death threats and forced her to reveal the location of the valuables. They bound the woman’s hands and fled with gold jewellery, Rs 4,000 cash and two mobile phones. A neighbour called Shaidha and informed her that her mother, Sultana, was tied up and gagged at her home. The old woman freed her mouth from the cloth and screamed for help. The neighbours heard her and came to save her. Koyambedu police filed a case and formed a special team to catch the couple. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Pregnant Woman Beaten to Death Over Family Dispute in Madurai, Husband and In-Laws Held.

The police tracked down the couple on Tuesday, November 14, by examining the CCTV footage from the area. They said that Shajin was involved in three fraud cases, and Siddique had two criminal charges against him. They also urged the public to verify the background of anyone they hire to assist the elderly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).