Mandya (K'taka), Jan 23 (PTI) The body of a 28-year-old teacher of a private school was found buried under the ground near a temple in Melukote area of Mandya district, two days after she went missing, police said on Tuesday.

Deepika V Gowda, a resident of Manikyahalli village of Pandavapura taluk, is survived by her husband and a seven-year-old son, they said.

According to the police, the victim left home as usual around 9 am for school on her two-wheeler on Saturday. When she did not return home at the expected time, her husband tried to contact her on her mobile phone which was found to be switched off. When her husband could not find her anywhere, he approached the police on Saturday evening following which a missing complaint was lodged.

During a search operation, the police found the victim's two-wheeler near the temple ground. On Monday, when the family members started combing the surrounding area, they sensed a foul smell emanating from a particular area which led them to the body. They removed the sand underneath and found her dress. They immediately alerted the police who then recovered the body which was buried under the ground, a senior police officer said.

"No injury marks were visible on the body and as soon as we recovered the body, we shifted it to the nearest hospital for post-mortem. The exact cause of death would be ascertained only after we receive the post-mortem report which is awaited," he said.

"Based on the circumstances under which the body was found, we have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

The victim's family has accused an acquaintance of being behind her killing, police said, adding, teams have been formed to nab the suspect based on the investigation.

