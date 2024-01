New Delhi, January 24: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his announcement of a scheme to install rooftop solar systems in one crore homes, saying the PM's "jumlas" soar to the sun. Modi announced the launch of a scheme, 'Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojna', in a post on X on Monday.

In a swipe at the prime minister, Kharge said, "Pradhan Mantri ji's JUMLAS soar to the Sun! Yesterday, PM announced a fresh target of installing rooftop solar for 1 crore houses." The ground reality is that not even 10 lakh houses got rooftop solar installations in the past 10 years of BJP rule, the Congress chief claimed.

"Earlier, Modi government made a false promise of installing 40 GW of rooftop solar capacity by 2022. The status check of Modi government's grand announcements is the following :-- 70% of that target of 40 GW remains unfulfilled. Out of that, only 2.2 GW are installed in homes."

"Energy generated from residences was only 1/5th of the installed capacity. After its grand failure, Modi government changed the target to be completed by 2026, without ANY new funding in the scheme," Kharge said. He further said, "Election Season=BJP's Jumla Season!" Modi had said the scheme would not only reduce electricity bills of the poor and the middle class but also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.