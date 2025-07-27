Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): A bomb threat was reported at the residence of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay in Neelankarai on Chennai's East Coast Road early Sunday morning, police said.

According to a statement from Neelankarai Police, "The call was made at around 5:20 a.m. to the Chennai Police Control Room, claiming that a bomb had been planted at the actor-politician's house. Upon receiving the threat, three bomb squad experts and a sniffer dog were immediately dispatched to Vijay's residence."

Also Read | Suicide Bid in Gwalior: Heartbroken After Wife Leaves Him, Drunk Man Jumps off 35-Foot Railway Overbridge in Madhya Pradesh to End Life; Survives With Minor Injuries.

"After nearly an hour of inspection, the bomb squad confirmed that no explosives were found at the site. The officials declared it a hoax and left the premises after completing their inspection," said police.

Neelankarai Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | UP Rocked by Triple Murder: Man Kills Parents and Sister With Axe Over Land Dispute in Ghazipur, Flees; Police Launch Manhunt.

Meanwhile, a similar hoax threat was reported at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), which received a bomb threat on Friday evening, triggering a high-level security response. However, police said nothing suspicious was found after a thorough search of the premises.

Senior Inspector Sambhaji Katare of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at CSMT told ANI, "As per the SOP, concerned teams were called, and a search operation was carried out. With the help of the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, we searched the entire station. Nothing suspicious was found. We've registered a case at Mumbai's Colaba Police Station, and the call regarding the bomb threat had come from Assam. Further investigation into the case is underway."

The threat was received via a phone call to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra. The caller claimed that a bomb would be planted at CSMT station, prompting immediate action from the Railway Police and Mumbai Police.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)