Gwalior, July 27: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly tried to die by suicide by jumping off a 35-foot-high railway overbridge in Gwalior. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, July 26. However, it is learnt that the man survived the suicide bid. The man allegedly sustained minor injuries during his suicide attempt.

After the incident came to light, the man was identified as Mukesh Ahirwar, a resident of the Hazira area. On Friday night, July 25, Mukesh had a fight with his wife, after which she left the house in anger, reports FPJ. Although Mukesh searched for his wife all night, he couldn’t find her. The next day, he once again tried to locate his wife but failed. Post this, he allegedly consumed alcohol and reportedly decided to end his life in a drunken state. Gwalior Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Dragged on Road by Drunk Man and His Wife After She Objects to Verbal Abuse; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Mukesh Sang Bollywood Song Before Jumping Off Railway Overbridge

Later, he went to the Birlanagar railway station overbridge. People who witnessed Mukesh's suicide bid said that before jumping off the railway overbridge, the Hazira resident was singing the Bollywood song "Tujhko Pukare Mera Pyaar… Aaja Main Toh Luta Hoon Teri Chah Mein". After this, he jumped off the 35-foot-high bridge onto the railway tracks.

Mukesh Told RPF Officials That He Was Heartbroken After His Wife Left Him

Soon after he jumped, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials reached the spot and rescued Mukesh from the railway tracks. He told RPF personnel that he was heartbroken as his wife had left him. They also learnt that Mukesh had spent the entire night staring at his wife's photo as he felt the world was empty without her. Mukesh was rushed to a hospital where doctors found only minor injuries. Gwalior Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electric Shock While Helping Neighbours Lay Illegal Wires for INR 20; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

After being treated, Mukesh was conselled by RPF personnel, who later handed him over to his family.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2025 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).