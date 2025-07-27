Kanpur, July 27: A horrific triple murder rocked Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on Sunday, July 27, where a man allegedly killed his parents and sister with an axe following a land dispute in Diliya village. The accused, identified as 40-year-old Abhay Yadav, fled the scene immediately after the attack. Following this, the police have launched a manhunt.

According to a Times of India report, the victims have been identified as Shivram Yadav (65), his wife Jamuni Devi (60), and their daughter Kusum Devi (36). All three died on the spot after being attacked inside their home. A forensic team was deployed, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. A heavy police presence has been maintained in the village to prevent any unrest. Triple Murder in Gorakhpur: Mentally Unstable Man Hacks Grandparents, Relative to Death With Shovel in UP; Arrested (Watch Video).

UP Rocked by Triple Murder

Preliminary investigation suggests the motive behind the murders was a property dispute within the family. Villagers informed police that tensions escalated after Shivram transferred a portion of land to his daughter, which allegedly enraged Abhay. Frequent quarrels between the accused and his parents over the issue were reported in recent months.

A forensic team was deployed to collect evidence, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Police have formed three teams to trace and arrest Abhay Yadav. Ghazipur Triple Murder: Teenage Boy Kills Father, Mother and Brother for Opposing His Marriage With Girl; Arrested by UP Police.

In another incident over a land dispute, the former village head of Tikri village and his son were brutally murdered by miscreants with sharp weapons in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The attackers fled from the spot after committing the double murder. The Police force was deployed in the village due to the tense atmosphere prevailing there.

It is said that the victims' family was having a dispute over land with some influential people in the village. The administration had removed the encroachment from the land. After this, both the father and his son were killed. The police took the bodies of both the deceased into custody and sent them to the district hospital for post-mortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2025 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).