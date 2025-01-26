Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) A bomb threat prompted a thorough search at the main Republic Day venue here in Jammu and Kashmir, hours before the start of the function, officials said on Sunday.

However, the threat received through e-mail late Saturday, proved to be a hoax, the officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to unfurl the national flag and take salute at the march past at the M A Stadium, the venue for the main Republic Day function in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also attending the function as the chief guest.

The officials said the threat e-mail was sent from a username “Dise Lish” to the official mail accounts of various departments including secretary higher education and director higher education on Saturday night.

The e-mail prompted deployment of multiple teams of bomb disposal squad at the stadium which was thoroughly searched in presence of senior police officers throughout the night, the officials said, adding nothing incriminating was found during the searches.

They said a special team was also constituted to identify and arrest the culprits who have sent the e-mail.

