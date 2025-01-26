Indore, January 26: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a class 8 student taking part in march-past during his school's annual Sports Day parade reportedly collapsed and passed away. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, January 25, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The deceased student was identified as Suvrat Dusad (14), a native of Dewas.

Student Collapses and Falls on Ground

It is reported that the incident occurred at around 12 PM at the Bhavans' Prominent School following the march-past parade when all the participants were standing on the ground. According to a report in Free Press Journal, Suvrat Dusad started to feel uneasy and fell unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Indore Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh After Catching Constable Girlfriend With Another Man in Her Room, Blames Her Illicit Relationship in Suicide Note.

The school's CEO, Pratyush Kumar Singh Gaur, said that Dusad's parents and the school management were aware of the student being diagnosed with a chronic illness. It is also learned that Suvrat Dusad's parents refused to conduct an autopsy as they cited his passing away as a natural death due to his illness.

The deceased's family also informed the hospital that Suvrat had a serious heart condition and was undergoing treatment for the same. After the hospital declared their son dead, the parents took his body to their native place in Dewas, where they conducted the final rites. After the heartbreaking incident, the school management issued a note offering condolences to the deceased student's family. Indore Shocker: IIT Student Dies By Suicide After Losing College Fees in Online Betting Game.

Speaking about Suvrat, CEO Gaur said Dusad was excellent at cricket and basketball. He also said that the deceased's parents encouraged him to participate in different activities. It is also learned that Suvrat went to Shimla last year for a school activity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2025 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).