Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 1 (ANI): Kerala Police on Monday said that a bomb threat was reported at Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, after a warning message was sent to the Chief Minister's private secretary via email.

As per the police statement, the bomb squad teams carried out a full inspection of the premises but did not find any explosive device.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Class 8 Student Jumps off 3rd Floor of School Building in Ratlam After Parents Called To Discuss His Use of Mobile Phone on Campus for Creating Reels.

The Chief Minister who is abroad had arrived in Dubai on Sunday for a three-day official visit.

"A bomb threat was reported at Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, after a warning message reached the Chief Minister's private secretary via email. Bomb squad teams conducted a thorough inspection of the premises but did not find any explosive device. The Chief Minister is currently abroad, having arrived in Dubai on Sunday for a three day official visit," Kerala police's statement read.

Also Read | Indian Stock Markets Slip Ahead of RBI Policy Meet; Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower.

Separately, in another development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued show-cause notices to Chief Minister Vijayan and officials of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in connection with alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said.

The notices were issued 19 days back on November 12, 2025, during adjudication proceedings, said the officials, adding "the noticees are not required to appear personally."

Besides the Kerala CM (Chairman, KIIFB), the notices were issued to KM Abraham (CEO, KIIFB), T M Thomas Issac (Vice Chairman, KIIFB), and KIIFB.

The case concerned alleged irregularities in KIIFB's external commercial borrowings (ECB) through Masala Bonds issued on the London and Singapore Stock Exchanges.

Officials said the KIIFB had raised Rs 2,672.80 crore via rupee-denominated bonds for infrastructure funding.However, it is alleged that "a portion of the raised funds -- amounting to Rs 466.91 crore -- was used for purchasing land, a transaction reportedly prohibited under Reserve Bank of India's Master Direction No. 5/2015-16 and Circular No. 17 dated September 29, 2015." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)