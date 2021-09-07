New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and requested him to expedite the Bengaluru Sub-Urban Rail project and set up a Gulbarga division.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Emerging from the meeting, Bommai said, "Several issues were discussed with the minister. The railway works that have already been implemented were discussed. Specially demanded creation of a Gurbarga division."

Also Read | India Post Payments Bank, LIC Housing Finance Announces Strategic Partnership for Offering Home Loan Products.

He said setting up of a division in a less developed area will encourage railway and economic activity in that region.

In case of Bengaluru Suburban Rail project, the chief minister said administrative approval has been given, but concession agreement between Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways is still to be signed.

"I requested the minister to finalise the agreement," he added.

Bommai said he also discussed about the Hubbali-Ankola new railway line project which is struck in the high court as it has been challenged by green activists.

"Even though the state has made a fresh DPR (detailed project report) as per green rules, this has been challenged. The stay (obtained by environmental activists) should be vacated so that work can commence," he said.

This line is crucial to connect central and north Karnataka to the west coast. The proposed line will connect Konkan railway near Ankola and provide the much-needed link between coastal, central and north Karnataka, he said.

In a representation made to the Union minister, Bommai said the state government is planning to develop a major port in Karwar under public private partnership model.

"Private investors who are showing keen interest in port development are demanded for execution of Hubbali-Ankola railway line as it is the basic requirement for port ot be economically viable," he said.

JSW Steel Ltd has come forward to even share the cost of this project with Railways, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)