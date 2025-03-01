"IIT Baba" Abhey Singh, known for his presence at the Maha Kumbh, has stirred controversy after claiming he was assaulted during a live debate at Noida’s News Nation studio on February 28. Singh, who entered the debate as a guest, alleged that saffron-clad Hindu priests misbehaved with him and beat him with sticks. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows Singh in a heated exchange with the priests, who accuse him of being a "Pakistani agent." As tensions rise, Singh attempts to leave the studio, but the altercation escalates further. Singh later shared his experience on Instagram Live, alleging that the altercation was triggered by the priests. The UP Police confirmed the incident, stating that Singh had calmed down after being addressed by the authorities, and an investigation is underway. ‘Saffron-Clad Men Attacked Me Inside Newsroom’: ‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh Assaulted, ‘Attacked With Sticks’ During Debate Show at Private News Channel in Noida (Watch Videos).

IIT Baba Claims Assault During Live Debate on News Nation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhey Singh (@kalkiworld777)

IIT Baba Called ‘Pakistani Agent’ in TV Studio Clash, Police Respond

pic.twitter.com/tuQMWM4xcR — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) February 28, 2025

